CBP plans Global Entry enrollment workshop in Fargo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, announces a Global Entry enrollment workshop to be held by CBP at a facility located in Fargo, N.D. Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers, who are processed by biometric identification using a designated kiosk, rather than waiting in line for entry processing by a CBP officer when entering the U.S. at a participating airport. The kiosks facilitate entry by reducing wait and processing times.

