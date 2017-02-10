Bill that would add sexual orientation to list of protected classes in N.D. fails
For the fourth time in eight years, legislation which would add sexual orientation as a protected class against discrimination, has failed. The bill's sponsor says currently members of the LGTBQ community can be fired from their job or evicted from their home because of their sexual orientation, but opponents say there are protections under current law.
