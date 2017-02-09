Bell Bank on 13th Ave. S. in Fargo robbed, search for...
The robbery was reported shortly after 10:30am Wed. Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson says a black male, possibly in his 20s, entered the bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Stoner55
|40
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC