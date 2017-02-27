Are special assessments that critical to Fargo's growth and maintenance?
If you're a homeowner or in the market for a house then you may be faced with tens of thousands of dollars in special assessments. Special assessments are the bill you have to pay for new or repaired infrastructure like sewer, water, sidewalks, street lamps and even repaving streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|3 hr
|Family member
|45
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC