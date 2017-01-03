Woman known as part of 'leash couple' reported missing
The NYPD has asked for the public's help in locating Anna Teshu, 23, who was last seen on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at about 10:30 p.m. at her mother's home on Hillman Avenue in Bulls Head. Police described her as standing 5'4" tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with a full-figured build and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 7
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC