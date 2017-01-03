Woman known as part of 'leash couple' reported missing

The NYPD has asked for the public's help in locating Anna Teshu, 23, who was last seen on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at about 10:30 p.m. at her mother's home on Hillman Avenue in Bulls Head. Police described her as standing 5'4" tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with a full-figured build and brown eyes.

