Woman known as part of 'leash couple'...

Woman known as part of 'leash couple' reported missing

15 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

The NYPD has asked for the public's help in locating Anna Teshu, 23, who was last seen on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at about 10:30 p.m. at her mother's home on Hillman Avenue in Bulls Head. Police described her as standing 5'4" tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with a full-figured build and brown eyes.

