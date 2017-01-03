With court order, Rodriguez trial attorney will speak with prosecutors
An attorney who once defended Alfonso Rodriguez says he will speak with federal prosecutors about the case, but not until he receives an order from a judge. Prosecutors want to speak with West Fargo attorney Bob Hoy, who they claim has intimate knowledge of forensic evidence in the case.
