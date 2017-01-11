Winnipeg mayor reiterates trade fears under NAFTA opponent Trump
Winnipeg's mayor wants Canada to ensure cross-border trade does not wither when protectionist Donald Trump becomes U.S. president. Days before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he remains concerned about potential changes to cross-border trade agreements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC