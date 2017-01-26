West Fargo working on report on police chief
The city of West Fargo is working on an administrative report that will detail why Police Chief Mike Reitan was placed on administrative leave. Communication specialist for the city, Melissa Richard, told Valley News Live that she can't say any more until its done, since its an active investigation.
