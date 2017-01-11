The Real Reason Siri is NOT on TV The Froggy Morning Splash
Over the last few months, I have been very honored and excited to work with the American Heart Association's Go Red here in Fargo! Our inaugural luncheon is being held on Feb. 2nd at the Sanctuary Events Center . It's been a lot of work in preparation from event planning to getting the word out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC