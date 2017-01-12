Ten apply for Board of Higher Ed. seats
Ten people have applied for two open seats on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, according to the office of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The terms of Kari Reichert and Kathleen Neset, who is chairwoman of the board, end July 1. Neset, a geologist who owns a consultancy in Tioga, has applied to be considered for a new four-year term.
