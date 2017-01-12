Ten apply for Board of Higher Ed. seats

Ten apply for Board of Higher Ed. seats

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Ten people have applied for two open seats on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education, according to the office of State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. The terms of Kari Reichert and Kathleen Neset, who is chairwoman of the board, end July 1. Neset, a geologist who owns a consultancy in Tioga, has applied to be considered for a new four-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 39
News Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09) Sep '16 Monica Mullins 84
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC