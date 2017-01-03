Task force recommends changes in Fargo city election process and commission make-up
A task force formed to examine possible changes in Fargo's city election process and the make-up of city government has put together a list of recommendations.a The proposals would increase the number of city commissioners from five to seven and switch to a process known as "approval voting." It allows voters to choose any number of candidates no matter how many seats are open and the candidate or candidates with the most votes wins.
