Sex trade in the Valley
The Department of Homeland Security just released its 2016 report that shows nationwide, nearly two-thousand criminal arrests connected to sex trafficking. Investigators say pimps setup 2 to 4 young girls at Fargo or Grand Forks motels, then advertise on internet sex sites to bring in customers.
