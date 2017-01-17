Reitan complaint files released, empl...

Reitan complaint files released, employees feel "unsafe and scared"

"Unsafe" and "scared" are a couple of the ways embattle West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan is being described by police department employees. In an email to City Administrator, Tina Fisk it is explained that one employee feels like they were in an abusive relationship, and it is hostile.

