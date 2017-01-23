Proposed bill would raise legal tobacco age to 19
One Fargo lawmaker wants to make sure the vast majority of kids are out of high school before they can buy tobacco. Pam Anderson, D-Fargo, has introduced a bill that would raise the legal tobacco buying age from 18 to 19. Retailers, however, say it will cost them money.
