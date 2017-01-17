Parents look for alternative toys for kids after mold scare
According to GoodHouseKeeping.com, pediatric dentist Dana Chianese said she was cleaning a Sophie the Giraffe toylast month when she noticed something smelly coming from a hole on the toy. She decided to cut it open and found mold coating the inside of the toy.
