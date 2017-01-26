NWS says spring flood threat above historical risk Thursday, January 26
The flood threat for eastern North Dakota is now considered above the historical risk for most rivers according to the latest spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service. The threat is significant with snowmelt flooding very high for the Devils Lake Basin.
