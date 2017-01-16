North Dakota lawmakers want more time...

North Dakota lawmakers want more time on medical marijuana rules

19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Financial adviser Rilie Ray Morgan of Fargo, N.D., last October held a sign promoting a ballot measure to legalize the use of medical marijuana. Morgan, who suffers from chronic pain, said he has never used marijuana as a pain reliever but wanted the option of doing so, and was one of the 65 percent of the state's voters who approved the referendum in November.

