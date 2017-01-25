North Dakota deputy killed on job remembered as true warrior
Editors Note Editors who used BC-ND--Deputy Killed-Funeral, sent Jan. 24 and datelined in Fargo, N.D., are asked to use the following story. FARGO, N.D. _ In a story Jan. 24 about the funeral for Rolette County Sheriff's Deputy Colt Allerty, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Sen. Heidi Heitkamp attended the funeral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC