Multiple Simply Mac Stores Shutting Down Across the U.S.

20 hrs ago

Simply Mac , a well-known Apple Authorized Reseller and Service Provider owned by GameStop, is shutting down a number of its brick and mortar stores across the United States. Locations in North Carolina, North Dakota, Montana, Texas, Illinois , and more, are closing this week.

