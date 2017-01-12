Judge: Minnesota agency can join Red River diversion lawsuit

A federal judge has approved a request by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to join a lawsuit that seeks to halt construction of a Red River diversion project in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area. The DNR says it was forced into court when the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to start on the first phase of the project, even though the agency refused to issue permits.

