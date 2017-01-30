'It creates chaos': Winnipeg immigration lawyer on Trump's travel ban
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2017. The travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump Friday is leaving many people in the province uneasy and unsure about what the long-term implications will be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Common500
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC