Investigation underway into Fargo mobile fireTuesday, January 24FARGO ...
The first units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home when they arrived at 10:30 p.m. Monday.a Battalion Chief Dane Carley says crews hosed down the home's exterior to protect neighboring trailers. It took about 15 mintues to get the fire out.
