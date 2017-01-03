Importance of Training Your Dog
From a few weeks old, to that old dog, all ages of furry friends are being taught proper manners thanks to Down Dog Studios in Fargo. Owner Kish Hilmert says it's important to not only train your dog, but do so in a positive way.
