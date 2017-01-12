Iconic Fargo bar gets final permit to rebuild following fire Monday,...

Iconic Fargo bar gets final permit to...

11 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Good news for the owner of an iconic Fargo bar heavily damaged in a fire nearly 6 months ago. a Pete Sabo calls it "a long and rocky road" but he's finally received the permit to re-build the Bison Turf.a Sabo says he was detemined to rebuild the Bison Turf near NDSU after the July 22 fire but he says the new plan, meeting new code requirements and the necessary city permits took much longer than he expected.a Three-quarters of the building will have to come down to get the proper structure and weight load in order to build the second floor bar and patio.

