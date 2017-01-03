Housing projects in the works in heart of Coal Country Sunday, January 8
Communities in the heart of North Dakota's Coal Country are moving forward with housing projects, despite political uncertainties in the country's lignite-fueled energy future.a Beulah's project is a 24-unit, $3.8 million apartment complex where a mobile home court sprung up during the 1980s coal boom and emptied afterward. It's in the final phases now with flooring and cabinet installation, and completion is scheduled for next month.a John Phillips with Fargo-based developer Lutheran Social Services Housing Inc. says that a Coal Country housing study identified a need for more apartments.a Hazen's apartment development will come online in late summer.
