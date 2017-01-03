Housing projects in the works in hear...

Housing projects in the works in heart of Coal Country Sunday, January 8

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Communities in the heart of North Dakota's Coal Country are moving forward with housing projects, despite political uncertainties in the country's lignite-fueled energy future.a Beulah's project is a 24-unit, $3.8 million apartment complex where a mobile home court sprung up during the 1980s coal boom and emptied afterward. It's in the final phases now with flooring and cabinet installation, and completion is scheduled for next month.a John Phillips with Fargo-based developer Lutheran Social Services Housing Inc. says that a Coal Country housing study identified a need for more apartments.a Hazen's apartment development will come online in late summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 39
News Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09) Sep '16 Monica Mullins 84
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC