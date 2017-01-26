Group gathers to share this message: refugees welcome
Through an executive order on Friday, President Donald Trump suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the united states for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. This order received its first challenge when US Judge Ann M. Donnelly ruled that authorities could not remove individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries who had arrived in US airports after the order had been issued.
