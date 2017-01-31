Granger Smith, LoCash coming to the Red River Valley Fai
The Red River Valley Fair announced that Granger Smith will take the Grandstand Stage on Tuesday, July 11th and LoCash will take the Grandstand Stage Thursday, July 13th. The Red River Valley Fair will take place from Tuesday, July 11th Sunday, July 16th at the fairgrounds [located at 1805 Main Ave W.] in West Fargo.
