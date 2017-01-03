Fargo teen changes plea in sex assault case Tuesday, January 10
The Fargo teen sentenced for attacking a woman at West Acres Mall pleads guilty to a sexual assault at the Holiday Inn. Abdirahman Sahel, 18, changed his pleas to guilty for gross sexual imposition and terrorizing in Cass County District Court.
