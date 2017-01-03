Fargo lawmakers wants to get rid of Sunday blue laws Tuesday, January 10
Democratic Representative Pam Anderson says her bill will remove all state barriers to retail stores opening before noon on Sundays. "[A constituent] who contacted me and said, 'I really am annoyed I have to drive Sunday morning to Moorhead for plumbing supplies, can't you fix this?'", Anderson said.
