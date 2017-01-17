Fargo city panel gives unanimous support to saving historic...
Fargo's Historic Preservation Commission has given its endorsement to saving the house owned by John and Sherri Stern. The city is seeking to buy out the home to build a $3.4 million dike to protect the flood-prone Belmont Park neighborhood and the nearby water treatment plant.
