Fargo boy injured in Becker County snowmobile accidentMonday, January ...
The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the boy was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the Saturday accident near Ice Cracking Lake. The victim was injured when his snowmobile left a trail and struck a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC