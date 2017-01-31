Falling through the cracks of criminal background checks
Two separate alleged sexual assaults occurring at two different Detroit Lakes group homes and now the men believed to be involved are facing felony charges. The homes for developmentally disabled adults say they look into the backgrounds of potential hires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC