F-M lighting up the night with blue light bulbs in memory of Deputy Colt Allery
While many across the country showed their support almost a year ago when Officer Jason Moszer was shot in the line of duty, the Fargo area is now returning the favor by painting the town blue. Hearts are breaking all over the country as they grieve the death of yet another fallen hero, Rolette County Sheriff's Deputy Colt Allery, while our community is still trying to heal the wounds of losing one of our own almost a year ago, many are choosing to stand behind law enforcement by painting the night blue once again.
