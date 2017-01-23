F-M honors Deputy Colt Allery and all the fallen officers around the country
Members of our community lined the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Fargo on Sunday in memory of all the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the police force particularly Deputy Colt Allery. About 20 people held up signs and thin blue line flags to honor and thank all those who keep our communities safe.
