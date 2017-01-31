Downtown Fargo century old horse barn to be new bar and...

A building that has stood for more than 100 years in the southwest corner of downtown Fargo is getting a tax break to be redeveloped into a restaurant.a City commissioners approved a Renaisance Zone application for the two story wooden structure that was once a horse stable. It's attached to the rear of the Prairie Roots Co-op at NP Avenue and University Drive, which will open next spring after undergoing massice renovation.a City planner Derrick LaPoint says the barn was built sometime between 1905 and 1910 for horses used by a construction company.

