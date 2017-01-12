City of Fargo sees return of Dike Park sledding hills in the near future
Many in our community are tired of seeing flood protection construction and all that comes with it especially near Island Park in Downtown Fargo where a bulldozer has taken away a beloved sledding place. It may get icy in our neck of the woods this time of year but one perk to these wintry piles of snow is getting to go sledding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
|Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Monica Mullins
|84
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC