Cable ONE Business Rolls Out 2 Gigabit Service for Fargo Companies

Cable ONE Business is offering companies in Fargo, N.D. up to 2 gigabits per second of symmetrical internet speed through its new Piranha Fiber service. It's delivered over a passive optical network , and benefits are reported to include "an extremely reliable fiber-based architecture and shared bandwidth, which allows Cable ONE Business to spread its infrastructure costs over a broader customer base and offer the service at a price that's affordable for most small businesses."

