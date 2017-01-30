Bill to allow N.D. stores to open before noon on Sundays fails
By a vote of 50-44, lawmakers rejected legislation that would have allowed stores to be open before noon on Sunday. Businesses in Fargo and Grand Forks claim they are losing sales to customers who can shop earlier in the day in Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Common500
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC