Uber releases - new consumer tips ahead of holiday weekend
New Year's Eve is expected to be the busiest night of 2016 for Uber, as hundreds of riders throughout Fargo will be heading to and from holiday gatherings across the city. Safety is always key, so Uber put together a new list of consumer tips for New Year's Eve designed to ensure a smooth and reliable experience for both drivers and riders.
