Restaurant Report Card: Former Clean Plate Award recipient slapped with critical violations
The three restaurants we looked into on this week's Restaurant Report Card were slapped with critical violations because employees weren't following rules in place. Taco Shop, a former Clean Plate Award recipient, received four violations, two of those critical: employees eating food where it could contaminate the food sent out to the customer and not providing a place for employees to wash their hands.
