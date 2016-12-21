Prosecutors want to depose attorney i...

Prosecutors want to depose attorney in death penalty case Thursday, December 29

Prosecutors in an appeal of the first federal death penalty case in North Dakota are asking a judge to let them interview a West Fargo attorney who helped defend Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. in the 2006 trial. The Crookston, Minnesota man was sentenced to death for killing of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin, of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

