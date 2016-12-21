Operation Winter Harvest reaps 26 fugitives
The Metro Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force have arrested 26 fugitives in a seven week period. The arrests are part of Operation Winter Harvest, which started in November.
