Operation Winter Harvest reaps 26 fug...

Operation Winter Harvest reaps 26 fugitives

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Valley News Live

The Metro Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force have arrested 26 fugitives in a seven week period. The arrests are part of Operation Winter Harvest, which started in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 39
News Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09) Sep '16 Monica Mullins 84
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,260 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,951

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC