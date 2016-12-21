New gym coming to Fargo; How Orange T...

New gym coming to Fargo; How Orange Theory works

A new gym opening next week in Fargo promises an intense one hour workout that they say will have you burning hundreds of calories. Staff say their heart-rate monitored, high-intensity workout is scientifically designed to keep heart rates in a target zone that spikes metabolism and increases energy.

