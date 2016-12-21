Narcan Now app to train many to help those experiencing a opioid overdose
There's a new app that can show you what do if someone you know is experiencing an opioid overdose. Christmas time is near and many associate it with presents, shopping and lights, but a drug overdose can happen at any minute and there's a new app called Narcan Now that teaches you the overdose basics so you can administer a narcan.
