Man found dead in apartment fire was barricaded inside bedroom
We're learning new details this Friday as court documents take us inside an apartment fire in north Fargo where emergency crews found a man's lifeless body. Documents say on November 30, police and fire units responded to 802 14th Street North for a fire in unit 2, firefighters found a body inside a bedroom.
