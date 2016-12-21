House fire caused by man using blowtorch to melt ice Wednesday, December 28
Firefighters say a man using a blowtorch to melt ice on his rural West Fargo house accidentally set it on fire. West Fargo and Harwood Fire Departments responded to the home at 6425 13th Street North after receiving reports of smoke coming from the walls.
