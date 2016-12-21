Fargo Public Library celebrates "noon" year for kids
The Downtown Fargo library held a noon year celebration, so kids could celebrate 2017 and be in bed by a reasonable hour. While kids were getting their party hats and noise makers ready for the noon hour, parents were happy they could take their kids out for some fun, before they went out tonight.
