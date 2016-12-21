Fargo outdoor skating rinks and warmi...

Fargo outdoor skating rinks and warming houses open for season

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Valley News Live

If you're ready for some fun in this winter wonderland, some Fargo Park District warming houses and outdoor skating rinks opened for the season this weekend. Those at the Clara Barton and Roosevelt Parks welcomed skaters from noon to 8pm and will also be opened during the week from 3:30 to 8pm.

