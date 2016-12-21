Fargo Human Relations Commission to c...

Fargo Human Relations Commission to create hate speech task force

Thursday Dec 15

The idea was sparked by hateful graffiti written on the parking ramp of the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo. A woman in the area saw it, and reported it to a number of officials, saying it was a death threat against blacks.

