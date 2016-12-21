Fargo commissioners reverse decision ...

Fargo commissioners reverse decision on temporary fix at accident prone intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A temporary fix for what was decribed as an "imminent safety concern" because of an increased number of traffic crashes at the intersection of 27th Street and 52nd Avenue South in Fargo didn't last long.a Yellow pylons were installed December 1st to prohibit northbound left turns onto 52nd Ave where most of the crashes occur. The next day, complaints started pouring into city staff and commissioners from the public and business owners in that area not notfied of the change who said the interim solution didn't work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 7 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 39
News Westboro Baptist Church thanks God for North Da... (Mar '09) Sep '16 Monica Mullins 84
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,260 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC