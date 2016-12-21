Fargo commissioners reverse decision on temporary fix at accident prone intersection

A temporary fix for what was decribed as an "imminent safety concern" because of an increased number of traffic crashes at the intersection of 27th Street and 52nd Avenue South in Fargo didn't last long.a Yellow pylons were installed December 1st to prohibit northbound left turns onto 52nd Ave where most of the crashes occur. The next day, complaints started pouring into city staff and commissioners from the public and business owners in that area not notfied of the change who said the interim solution didn't work.

